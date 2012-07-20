* Gov't says deficit caused by anti-cyclical spending

* Economy shrinks in May for first time since 2009 (Adds details, context)

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 Argentina had a primary budget deficit of 726.2 million pesos ($159 million) in June versus a surplus of 933.8 million pesos in the same month of 2011, the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry issued a statement saying the deficit was caused by increased government spending needed to combat the slowdown in demand from main trade partner Brazil and fallout from Europe's debt crisis.

"The primary fiscal result in June is in line with the government's firm commitment to confront, with contra-cyclical measures, the international crisis that is negatively affecting the principal economies of the world and that is impacting our region," the statement said.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

Primary spending rose 33 percent in June versus June 2011 while revenue grew at a slower 29 percent.

Argentina's overall fiscal deficit in June was 3,766.6 million pesos, widening from 3,307.8 million in the same month last year.

Argentina's economy contracted in May while June's industrial production slumped further, the weakest performance for both measures since a global crisis shriveled growth in 2009, government data showed earlier on Friday.

($1 = 4.565 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hilary Burke, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Kenneth Barry)