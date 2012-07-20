* Gov't says deficit caused by anti-cyclical spending
* Economy shrinks in May for first time since 2009
(Adds details, context)
BUENOS AIRES, July 20 Argentina had a primary
budget deficit of 726.2 million pesos ($159 million) in June
versus a surplus of 933.8 million pesos in the same month of
2011, the Economy Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry issued a statement saying the deficit was
caused by increased government spending needed to combat the
slowdown in demand from main trade partner Brazil and fallout
from Europe's debt crisis.
"The primary fiscal result in June is in line with the
government's firm commitment to confront, with contra-cyclical
measures, the international crisis that is negatively affecting
the principal economies of the world and that is impacting our
region," the statement said.
The primary budget balance shows government savings before
debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in
Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit
markets since a 2002 default.
Primary spending rose 33 percent in June versus June 2011
while revenue grew at a slower 29 percent.
Argentina's overall fiscal deficit in June was 3,766.6
million pesos, widening from 3,307.8 million in the same month
last year.
Argentina's economy contracted in May while June's
industrial production slumped further, the weakest performance
for both measures since a global crisis shriveled growth in
2009, government data showed earlier on Friday.
($1 = 4.565 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Hilary Burke, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing
by Kenneth Barry)