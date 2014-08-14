BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentina had a primary
budget deficit of 286.8 million pesos ($35.3 million) in June
versus a surplus of 156.1 million pesos in the same month last
year, the government said on Thursday.
In May Argentina reported a primary budget surplus of 3.076
billion pesos.
The primary budget balance, which measures government
spending relative to income and does not include interest
payments on outstanding debt, is followed closely by the markets
as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial
obligations.
