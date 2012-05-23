BUENOS AIRES May 23 Dollars are being withdrawn
from Argentine banks - up to $100 million per day according to
one banking source - as savers grasp for greenbacks in reaction
to a government crackdown on access to the U.S. currency.
Last week, tax authorities clamped down on dollar
withdrawals to make up for slower inflows of the U.S. currency.
The move was one of many government policies, including import
curbs, that have hurt confidence in Latin America's No. 3
economy.
The peso explored historically weak levels on the unofficial
market, hitting 6.15 to the greenback on Wednesday.
The jarring curbs on access to dollars have made Argentines
nervous about the future of the peso while exports to its
largest trade partner Brazil slow due to slackening demand from
the neighboring country.
Weak soy and corn harvests, walloped by a December-January
drought, are also pinching dollar inflows and raising questions
about what Argentina might do next to protect central bank
foreign reserves, which are used to pay government debt.
"Fear is inducing people to try to get their hands on
dollars to hold onto at home or put into safety deposit boxes,"
one banker told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Another banking source with direct knowledge of the
situation said Argentina's financial system was losing $100
million per day due to the fever pitch dollar demand.
The spread between the official dollar-peso rate and the
black market rate widened to 38 percent on Wednesday.
Argentina's banking system shed 17 percent of its dollar
deposits in November, just after newly re-elected President
Cristina Fernandez imposed new rules on foreign currency
purchases, requiring prior approval from the tax agency.
The policy uncertainty increased last week when those rules
were made even stricter. Fernandez easily won a second term
October despite complaints from business groups, farmers and
trade partners about her interventionist policies.
The country's strong-growing economy bolstered her
popularity during her first four-year term. But its expansion is
slowing due to global economic sluggishness.
Fernandez's budget forecasts 5.1 percent growth this year,
down from 8.9 percent in 2011.
