* Argentines kept taking dollars out of banks Nov. 7-11
* Pace of withdrawals slowed this week - sector source
By Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 Dollar deposits at
Argentine banks shrank 7 percent last week, according to
central bank data released on Friday, falling more sharply than
the previous week as jitters persisted after the government
imposed currency controls to stem capital flight.
Dollar deposits fell to $14.3 billion from Nov. 7 to Nov.
11, while deposits in Argentine pesos grew 0.19 percent to
total 417.76 billion pesos (roughly $98 billion), the central
bank said BCRA07.
A financial sector source with knowledge of deposit
movement told Reuters on Thursday the rate of dollar
withdrawals slowed this week, however. Official data will not
be available until Friday, Nov. 25.
"In terms of deposits, things have been calming down," said
market analyst Gustavo Ber. "There was no justification for the
magnitude of withdrawals we saw in the first days or weeks
(after the controls were imposed)."
Other analysts say that while the withdrawals pose no great
risk to the banking system, they do reduce liquidity and tend
to push interest rates up, which could eventually cool consumer
spending in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
President Cristina Fernandez's government late last month
ordered that all foreign currency purchases be pre-approved by
the tax agency, in a bid to slow demand for greenbacks, protect
foreign reserves and fight tax evasion. [ID:nN1E79U0X9]
Argentines often seek refuge in the dollar and many
investors, big and small, expected the government to allow the
peso currency to depreciate at a faster rate in the aftermath
of the Oct. 23 election, in which Fernandez won a second term.
The central bank spent hundreds of millions of dollars on
the formal foreign exchange market to stem the peso's slide
before the election. Its reserves have fallen to about $46
billion from a record of $52.7 billion in January BCRA32.
Private analysts estimate capital flight has topped $10
billion since August. The central bank has delayed the release
of third-quarter capital flight data until Dec. 1.
From Oct. 28, before the new currency controls were put in
place, through Nov. 11, banks lost 10.95 percent of dollar
deposits and 0.32 percent of deposits in pesos, the central
bank data showed.
Interest rates surged initially on rising capital outflows
but they have eased somewhat in recent days due to a slower
pace of capital flight and government insistence that banks
lend money more cheaply, traders said.
Argentina's biggest banks are offering 0.65 percent
annually for 30-day major dollar deposits and about 19 percent
for fixed-term deposits in pesos.
($1 = 4.2575 Argentine pesos ARS=RASL)
(Additional reporting by Helen Popper and Hernan Nessi;
Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)