* Dollar withdrawals picked up due to new forex controls

* Deposits fell 4.5 pct last week, 7 pct a week earlier

BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 Argentines continued to withdraw dollars from banks last week as savers digest controls on foreign currency buying, but the rate of withdrawals eased from the prior week, central bank data showed on Friday.

Dollar deposits fell 4.5 percent to $13.67 billion from Nov. 11-18, while deposits in Argentine pesos grew 0.36 percent to 419.26 billion pesos (roughly $98 billion), the bank said BCRA07. A week earlier, deposits slipped 7 percent.

The central bank's vice president, Miguel Pesce, said last week dollar withdrawals slowed sharply during the week ending Nov. 18, playing down any risk to banks' foreign currency liquidity.

Some analysts say that while the withdrawals pose no great risk to the banking system, they do reduce liquidity and tend to push interest rates up, which could eventually cool consumer spending in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.

Argentines, who are wary of saving in the local currency 10 years after a steep devaluation, increased the rate of withdrawals from dollar accounts after President Cristina Fernandez told the tax agency to control foreign currency purchases on a case-by-case basis. [ID:nN1E79U0X9]

Despite having bought about $600 million in greenbacks during the last six sessions, the central bank's foreign currency reserves have only inched higher in recent days, partly because of the drain on deposits at private banks.

Dollar deposits have fallen 15 percent since the controls were introduced in late October. ($1 = 4.265 pesos ARS=RASL) (Reporting by Hilary Burke and Hernan Nessi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Diane Craft) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4510 2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))