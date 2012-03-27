* Rusty, dust-covered cars found at a naval base warehouse
* Part of probe into Dirty War-era human rights crimes
* Falcons have sinister reputation in Argentina
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentine investigators
have unearthed 43 Ford Falcon cars that death squads may have
used to abduct dissidents during the country's 1976-1983 "Dirty
War," court documents published on Tuesday showed.
The Falcons conjure spine-chilling memories in Argentina
because they were used to haul suspected leftists off for
questioning during the military dictatorship, when up to 30,000
people were killed.
The rusty, dust-covered cars dating back more than 30 years
were found in a warehouse at the Puerto Belgrano naval base,
located near the city of Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province.
They will be searched for traces of blood, hair or any other
evidence that might link them to the Dirty War, as part of a
federal court investigation of crimes against humanity, court
papers published by the official judicial news agency showed.
"This car model effectively contributed to the military's
dark actions, allowing for the kidnapping and transportation of
countless people while also becoming a symbol that seeded
terror," the documents stated.
Miriam Lewin, a 54-year-old journalist who was kidnapped in
a bordeaux-colored Falcon in the 1970S, said the discovery of
the cars proves the Navy continues to cover up evidence 30 years
after the dictatorship ended.
"If the Navy has these 43 cars stashed in a dark warehouse
on a military base, that means they could be a clue to
something. Otherwise they would have sold them," said Lewin, who
was forced into the trunk of another Falcon when she was moved
from one political detention center to another.
Separately, the judicial news agency said investigators
searched for evidence in airplanes at a nearby naval air base
and naval aviation museum to see if they were used during
dictatorship-era "death flights," when drugged political
prisoners were thrown from military planes into the River Plate.
(Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Hilary Burke and
Bill Trott)