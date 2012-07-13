* Private sector dollar deposits continue to fall
* Public sector deposits jump 15.5 pct in one week
* Gov't imposed virtual ban on foreign currency purchases
BUENOS AIRES, July 13 Dollar deposits in
Argentina's banks inched upward last week, bucking a decline
seen since October thanks to a hefty increase in foreign
currency deposits by the public sector, central bank data showed
on Friday.
Argentines have been withdrawing their greenbacks from the
banks due to worries the government could impose controls on
deposits after it largely banned purchases of foreign currency
in May.
The central bank on Friday said dollar deposits inched up
0.1 percent from June 29 to July 6 to some $9.88 billion. This
represents a 38 percent drop since October, when the government
first limited access to foreign currency to stem capital flight.
More detailed data showed that while private sector holdings
fell 1.4 percent during the week to $8.87 billion, indicating
continued distrust among individuals and private companies,
public sector deposits in dollars surged 15.5 percent to $1.01
billion.
Beyond feeling skittish, some people are also forced to tap
their savings in dollars because of the difficulty of buying
greenbacks at the official exchange rate, which is about 35
percent cheaper than the black market rate .
Argentine properties tend to be bought and sold in dollars
while some rental contracts are denominated in the U.S.
currency.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply and the
government wants to keep as many dollars in the country as
possible to safeguard the central bank's international reserves,
which are used to pay government debt.
But Argentines are jumpy after having suffered devaluations
and bank deposit freezes in the past. They also want to protect
their savings from inflation, which private economists put at 20
percent to 25 percent a year.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary
Crosse)