BUENOS AIRES Oct 28 In the days after President Cristina Fernandez's Oct. 23 landslide re-election, Argentina has launched a series of measures aimed at easing capital flight and protecting central bank reserves.

The new policies affirmed investors' fears that Fernandez will make good on her promise to "deepen the model" of her government, which is known for intervening in the markets as it searches for revenues to fund popular social welfare programs.

The dollar is considered to be a cheap currency in Argentina. Capital flight has forced the central bank to sell billions of dollars on the currency market since August to stem the peso's ARS=RASL losses. Analysts estimate that about $10 billion in private investments have been transferred out of Argentina in the same three months.

Just after Fernandez's triumph at the polls, she ordered oil, gas and mining companies to cash in all their export revenue on the local foreign-exchange market. [ID:nN1E79P0HX]

The surprise rule change put the industries on an equal footing with grains exporters and could cool investment at a time when Argentina's trade surplus is shrinking and its energy supplies are overstretched.

Until Fernandez's re-election, energy companies were obligated to repatriate 30 percent of their export revenue in dollars, while miners faced no such requirement.

Capital flight is normal in emerging markets such as Argentina in the months leading up to a presidential election, as fund managers seek shelter from political uncertainty. But this time, the exit of cash appears to have continued after Sunday's vote count was announced. [ID:nN1E79N08K]

To fight the trend the government also said that insurance companies with investments totaling $1.6 billion held outside the country had 50 days to bring them back.

The central bank meanwhile announced that Argentines who make investments of over $250,000 per year in other countries must explain where the money came from.

Argentine inflation of over 20 percent, according to private economists, has helped make the dollar more popular in the South American country, where the economy has grown heartily since its 2001/02 financial crisis. Gross domestic product is currently expanding at about 8 percent per year.

The interbank peso has remained virtually unchanged since September at about 4.2 per dollar, thanks to Central Bank interventions. But the implicit exchange rate used to buy and sell Argentine assets abroad is near record highs at 4.87 pesos per dollar.

Informally the peso closed Friday at 4.4875 per dollar, close to its all-time weakest. A sharp depreciation of the peso would improve the competitiveness of Argentina's economy compared with its main trading partner, Brazil. But it would also generate greater inflationary pressures.

Devaluations are unpopular in Argentina, where savers consider the dollar to be a safe haven.

Below are three ways the government's struggle against capital flight may play out.

DEMAND IS CONTAINED IN DOLLARS

The obligation of oil and mining companies to settle their exports in Argentina can add about $350 million a month to the local exchange market.

If the increased liquidity generated by this and other recent government measures cool pressure on the peso, the central bank might ease its daily operations and buy back dollars.

The banks reserves fell to $47.6 billion dollars on Thursday from $51.9 billion in early August.

The level of reserves is especially critical in Argentina because the country has been cut off from the international capital markets since its 2002 sovereign debt default.

The government asked Congress for authorization to use up to $5.68 billion in central bank reserves in 2012, to honor financial commitments.

THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSES MORE RESTRICTIONS

Analysts say the increased supply of dollars will just temporarily ease the pressure on the peso, since they consider that demand for greenbacks will continue to grow.

In that case, the government could further tighten the controls on the buying of dollars and limit the amount of money that foreign companies that operate in Argentina send back to their home offices.

It could also reduce the amount of dollars that people and companies are allowed to purchase each month.

But such controls could dump dollars into the black market, triggering a greater differential between the formal dollar and the parallel rate. Such measures could also sap economic activity by increasing policy uncertainty.

THE GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHES MULTIPLE EXCHANGE RATES

Analysts estimate that the peso is overvalued by 15 percent to 20 percent. The government could opt for a system of multiple exchange rates that would allow the currency to depreciate only for some sectors.

The options are many. A fixed exchange rate could be established for certain sectors while others, such as agriculture, are subject to a floating rate.

The government could also institute a differential rate for financial transactions and tourism. Such a scheme may slow the drainage of central bank reserves, while raising the risk of increased speculation among the different exchange rates. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)