By Magdalena Morales
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 28 In the days after
President Cristina Fernandez's Oct. 23 landslide re-election,
Argentina has launched a series of measures aimed at easing
capital flight and protecting central bank reserves.
The new policies affirmed investors' fears that Fernandez
will make good on her promise to "deepen the model" of her
government, which is known for intervening in the markets as it
searches for revenues to fund popular social welfare programs.
The dollar is considered to be a cheap currency in
Argentina. Capital flight has forced the central bank to sell
billions of dollars on the currency market since August to stem
the peso's ARS=RASL losses. Analysts estimate that about $10
billion in private investments have been transferred out of
Argentina in the same three months.
Just after Fernandez's triumph at the polls, she ordered
oil, gas and mining companies to cash in all their export
revenue on the local foreign-exchange market. [ID:nN1E79P0HX]
The surprise rule change put the industries on an equal
footing with grains exporters and could cool investment at a
time when Argentina's trade surplus is shrinking and its energy
supplies are overstretched.
Until Fernandez's re-election, energy companies were
obligated to repatriate 30 percent of their export revenue in
dollars, while miners faced no such requirement.
Capital flight is normal in emerging markets such as
Argentina in the months leading up to a presidential election,
as fund managers seek shelter from political uncertainty. But
this time, the exit of cash appears to have continued after
Sunday's vote count was announced. [ID:nN1E79N08K]
To fight the trend the government also said that insurance
companies with investments totaling $1.6 billion held outside
the country had 50 days to bring them back.
The central bank meanwhile announced that Argentines who
make investments of over $250,000 per year in other countries
must explain where the money came from.
Argentine inflation of over 20 percent, according to
private economists, has helped make the dollar more popular in
the South American country, where the economy has grown
heartily since its 2001/02 financial crisis. Gross domestic
product is currently expanding at about 8 percent per year.
The interbank peso has remained virtually unchanged since
September at about 4.2 per dollar, thanks to Central Bank
interventions. But the implicit exchange rate used to buy and
sell Argentine assets abroad is near record highs at 4.87 pesos
per dollar.
Informally the peso closed Friday at 4.4875 per dollar,
close to its all-time weakest. A sharp depreciation of the peso
would improve the competitiveness of Argentina's economy
compared with its main trading partner, Brazil. But it would
also generate greater inflationary pressures.
Devaluations are unpopular in Argentina, where savers
consider the dollar to be a safe haven.
Below are three ways the government's struggle against
capital flight may play out.
DEMAND IS CONTAINED IN DOLLARS
The obligation of oil and mining companies to settle their
exports in Argentina can add about $350 million a month to the
local exchange market.
If the increased liquidity generated by this and other
recent government measures cool pressure on the peso, the
central bank might ease its daily operations and buy back
dollars.
The banks reserves fell to $47.6 billion dollars on
Thursday from $51.9 billion in early August.
The level of reserves is especially critical in Argentina
because the country has been cut off from the international
capital markets since its 2002 sovereign debt default.
The government asked Congress for authorization to use up
to $5.68 billion in central bank reserves in 2012, to honor
financial commitments.
THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSES MORE RESTRICTIONS
Analysts say the increased supply of dollars will just
temporarily ease the pressure on the peso, since they consider
that demand for greenbacks will continue to grow.
In that case, the government could further tighten the
controls on the buying of dollars and limit the amount of money
that foreign companies that operate in Argentina send back to
their home offices.
It could also reduce the amount of dollars that people and
companies are allowed to purchase each month.
But such controls could dump dollars into the black market,
triggering a greater differential between the formal dollar and
the parallel rate. Such measures could also sap economic
activity by increasing policy uncertainty.
THE GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHES MULTIPLE EXCHANGE RATES
Analysts estimate that the peso is overvalued by 15 percent
to 20 percent. The government could opt for a system of
multiple exchange rates that would allow the currency to
depreciate only for some sectors.
The options are many. A fixed exchange rate could be
established for certain sectors while others, such as
agriculture, are subject to a floating rate.
The government could also institute a differential rate for
financial transactions and tourism. Such a scheme may slow the
drainage of central bank reserves, while raising the risk of
increased speculation among the different exchange rates.
(Reporting by Magdalena Morales, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)