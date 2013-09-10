By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
cut its long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating on
Argentina to CCC-plus from B-minus in the wake of a U.S.
appellate court upholding an order for Buenos Aires to pay
holdout investors on unrestructured debt.
The outlook on the credit remains negative, the ratings
agency said in a statement. S&P also lowered its unsolicited
short-term ratings on Argentina to C from B.
The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 23 upheld a
lower court's ruling, but put a stay on the order pending an
appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"We are lowering our ratings on Argentina because of
increased risks to debt service stemming from a lawsuit over the
debt the government of Argentina still maintains in default,"
S&P said.
"The lawsuit could result in the interruption of payments on
bonds currently under New York jurisdiction or it could prompt
Argentina to undertake a debt exchange that we could view as
distressed," the agency said.
If there is a disruption in payments or a different debt
swap is undertaken, S&P said it would lower the rating on
Argentina to SD, also known as selective default.
On Sept. 6, Argentina urged the appeals court to reconsider
its ruling which upheld the order for it to pay $1.33 billion to
investors who chose to hold out from two debt exchanges in 2005
and 2010.
About 93 percent of Argentina's bonds were restructured with
holders receiving between 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
No comment from Argentina's Finance Ministry was immediately
available.
The holdout investors, led by Paul Singer's Elliott
Management Corp affiliate NML Capital and Aurelius Capital
Management have fought in U.S. courts for full repayment on
bonds they own which have been in default since 2001.
If Argentina - which has vowed never to pay the holdouts -
fails to get the ruling overturned in the appeals process, the
order bars the transfer of money to investors who participated
in the exchanges if the holdouts are also not paid their award.
Investors are bracing for a potential default on
approximately $24 billion in restructured debt if Argentina
elects not to pay the holdouts.
The cost to insure a $10 million portfolio of Argentine
sovereign bonds against default or restructuring is currently
$2.516 million annually for five years, down from $2.614 million
on Monday, according to data provider Markit.
"A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the appeal
or the implementation of an exchange proposal that makes
alternative payment arrangements that, in our view, materially
alter the terms of its bond indentures to the detriment of
creditors could prompt a downgrade," S&P added.