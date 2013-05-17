PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES May 17 Argentina's economy grew 2.6 percent in March from a year earlier, beating the 2.3 percent growth rate forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, government data showed on Friday.
The EMAE economic activity index rose 0.7 percent in March compared with February.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
* Charter Communications Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: