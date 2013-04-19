WRAPUP 2-China posts first monthly trade deficit in 3 years as imports soar
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Argentina's economy grew 2.3 percent in February compared to the year before, the statistics institute said on Friday, slightly better than the 2.0 percent growth expected by analysts.
The EMAE economic activity index grew 0.3 percent compared to January.
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares edged up on Wednesday after minor gains in Asia as Chinese import data signalled a recovering economy, while the dollar rose before jobs numbers that could help cement expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise next week.