BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's economic activity grew 2.2 percent in May compared with the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, far quicker than economists had expected.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a median increase of 1.0 percent in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Richard Lough)