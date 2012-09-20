BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces brokered private placement
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's government will use up to $7.97 billion of the central bank's foreign reserves to pay debt next year, the government's 2013 budget bill showed on Thursday.
In the 2012 budget, the government earmarked $5.67 billion in reserves to repay private creditors.
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis
* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen(tm)