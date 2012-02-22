UPDATE 1-Fed aims to hike rates, based on more growth and fiscal stimulus -Dudley
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 622.4 million pesos ($142.9 million) in January, down from a surplus of 2.11 billion pesos in the same month of 2011, the government said on Wednesday.
($1 = 4.355 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Helen Popper and Magdalena Morales)
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected, fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022