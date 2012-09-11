* Growth level tracked by GDP warrant holders
* Threshold for warrant payment 3.22 pct in 2013
* Economists predict much steeper slowdown
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 Argentina's government
sees economic growth of 4.6 percent next year according to its
2013 budget bill, which must be sent to Congress later this
week, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a senior lawmaker.
La Nacion and Ambito Financiero newspapers said the vice
president of the lower house's budget committee, ruling-party
legislator Fernando Yarade, also said the budget bill foresaw
8.9 percent inflation in 2013.
A 4.6 percent level of economic expansion next year would be
sufficient to trigger payments on growth-linked GDP warrants
, a debt instrument that only
benefits creditors when growth tops a certain threshold, set at
3.22 percent for 2013.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply this year
after growing 8.9 percent in 2011, due to a host of a local
factors and sluggish global conditions.
Many economists forecast very low growth this year or even a
contraction, meaning the country would save roughly $4 billion
next year by falling short of the 2012 warrant payment threshold
of 3.26 percent.
The government has continued to stick by the 5.1 percent
growth estimate enshrined in its 2012 budget, however. A revised
estimate for growth this year is expected in the new budget
bill, and investors will be watching the figure closely.
The government's growth figures have been questioned by
independent economists and the International Monetary Fund.
Analysts say growth in recent years has exaggerated the annual
expansion by as much as 3 percentage points.
Argentina's INDEC statistics agency reported 5.3 percent
growth in the 12 months through June.
The country's inflation data is widely discredited and
private estimates tend to double or triple the official rate.