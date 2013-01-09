BUENOS AIRES Jan 9 Argentina posted a primary
budget deficit of 723.3 million pesos ($146.5 million) in
November compared with a surplus of 425.9 million
pesos in the same month a year earlier, the government said on
Wednesday.
The primary budget balance shows government savings before
debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in
Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit
markets since a 2002 default.
After debt repayments, November's data showed a fiscal
deficit of 2.27 billion pesos. That compares with a deficit of
just 50.4 million pesos in the same month a year earlier.