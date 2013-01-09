BUENOS AIRES Jan 9 Argentina posted a primary budget deficit of 723.3 million pesos ($146.5 million) in November compared with a surplus of 425.9 million pesos in the same month a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

After debt repayments, November's data showed a fiscal deficit of 2.27 billion pesos. That compares with a deficit of just 50.4 million pesos in the same month a year earlier.