BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 156.2 million pesos ($27.5 million) in June , in contrast with a deficit of 726.2 million pesos posted a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

The primary budget balance reflects the government's finances before paying debts. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors.