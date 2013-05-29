BUENOS AIRES May 29 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 438.3 million pesos ($83.1 million) in March , narrowing 48.4 percent from the surplus of 848.6 million pesos recorded a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.