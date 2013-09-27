BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 803.5 million pesos ($138.6 million) in July, 52 percent more than the surplus of 528.7 million pesos registered in the same month a year ago, the government said on Friday.

The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.