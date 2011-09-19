* Budget bill puts no figure on possible reserves use

* Growth estimated at slower 5.1 pct vs 8.3 pct 2011

* Primary budget surplus seen rising to 2.22 pct/GDP

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 Argentina's government plans to continue tapping the central bank's foreign currency reserves to pay debt for a third year in 2012, the budget bill showed on Monday.

The center-left government, which submitted its budget plan to Congress last week, sees continued use of the reserves even as "excess" reserves shrink and concerns over the global economic outlook intensify. For details, see [ID:nS1E78B0XT]

Next year's budget bill, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, did not specify how much the government might tap from the central bank in order to meet debt repayments.

"As a way to guarantee the state's ability to meet its debt obligations even in adverse circumstances ... continued use of the (reserves) is forecast," the bill said.

It defended the reserves fund as a way to avoid the use of alternative financing sources "that imply a degree of reduction in the freedom of the nation's economic policy."

Last year's budget bill, which was never passed by Congress, stipulated the use of up to $7.5 billion.

The bill is expected to pass this year due to a politically weak opposition after President Cristina Fernandez's landslide primary election win in August put her on track for re-election on Oct. 23. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

Concern is growing over the impact of global jitters on Latin America's No. 3 economy and the budget bill sees expansion slowing to 5.1 percent in 2012 from an estimated 8.3 percent in 2011. ARECI12

The bill estimates inflation next year of 9.4 percent, down slightly from 9.7 percent for 2011, the bill showed.

Argentina's trade surplus, which has narrowed this year, is estimated at $8.58 billion in 2012. The bill sees the 2011 surplus at $9.04 billion.

With regards to the primary budget surplus, the government expects the surplus to increase to 2.22 percent of GDP, up from an estimated 1.38 percent this year.

The peso currency ARS=RASL, which has depreciated more rapidly so far this year, is estimated 4.4 pesos per U.S. dollar compared with 2011's 4.13 pesos per dollar.

The document did not say if the estimate referred to an average or to the year-end estimate. ($1 = 4.205 Argentine pesos ARS=RASL