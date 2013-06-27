BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 1.45 billion pesos ($270 million) in April
, up about 37 percent from 1.06 billion pesos a year
earlier, the government said on Thursday.
The primary budget balance shows government finances before
debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global
credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central
bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.
Data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos.
Latest Previous Year Ago
Primary +1445.7 +438.3 +1061.4
balance
Overall fiscal -3065.9 -3575.7 -1863.3
balance
Government +70578.4 +66869.2 +52875.8
income
Primary +69132.7 +66430.9 +51814.4
spending