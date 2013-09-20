BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUENOS AIRES, 20 sep Argentina reported a current account surplus of $650 million in the second quarter , 46.7 percent lower than a revised surplus of $1.22 billion in the same period last year, the government said on Friday.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.
The government also revised the first-quarter figure to a deficit of $2.370 billion, from a deficit of $2.380 billion previously.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: