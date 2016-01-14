BUENOS AIRES Jan 14 Argentina will seek to settle with bondholders suing the country in New York over unpaid debts before seeking a deal with creditors elsewhere, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

"What we want is to resolve all the cases with a firm sentence in the New York judiciary as a first step and then of course we will, in a second step, deal with the cases pending in other jurisdictions," Prat-Gay told reporters.

The minister added that any preliminary deal would be subject to Congress approval. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Sarah Marsh)