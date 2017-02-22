BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Argentina has set a goal of a fiscal deficit equal to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday.

The government expects the deficit to fall from 4.2 percent this year to 3.2 percent in 2018, he said. Dujovne also unveiled quarterly deficit goals, including 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, 2 percent in the second quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)