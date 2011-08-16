WHAT: Argentine economic activity in June AREAI=ECI

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: +8.1 pct year-on-year, according to the median. Five local analysts participated in the survey with forecasts ranging from +7.6 to +9.0 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH: Argentina's economy is growing at one of Latin America's fastest rates on government-stimulated consumer demand, booming grains exports and industrial output.

Analysts expect June's pace of growth to match May's 8.1 percent year-on-year rise, buoyed by robust activity in retail sales, manufacturing and construction.

Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Feletti said last month the economy was on track to grow 8.2 percent this year, cooling from 9.2 percent growth in 2010. [ID:nN1E76C1HA]

High global commodities prices are helping fuel growth in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.

Increased state spending before October's presidential election and demand for Argentine cars, especially from neighboring Brazil, are also buoying activity.

The EMAE economic activity index -- a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly -- registered strong month-on-month growth of 1.5 percent in May ARECI14.

The expansion is seen remaining strong but analysts say investment is being deterred by high annual inflation, estimated by private economists at more than 20 percent.

Inflation could also hurt consumer spending, although wage and pension increases along with welfare benefits for the poor have helped offset the impact of rising prices.

MARKET IMPACT: Investors will watch to see if the boom starts slowing significantly in Latin America's No. 3 economy, despite heavy fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Interest in growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP warrants ARTVPE3=RRBBARTVPY3=RRBB continues to be strong and got an extra boost after President Cristina Fernandez trounced the opposition in a primary election, since investors think she will keep stoking domestic demand. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

The government must make an annual payout on the warrants when economic growth tops a certain threshold.

Strong economic growth also lifts tax revenue, allowing the government to keep public spending high.

Many independent analysts question government data, saying the INDEC statistics agency drastically downplays inflation and, to a lesser extent, exaggerates industrial output and economic growth for political gain.

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/

For historical Argentine statistical data in Spanish, please see pages ARECI09 through ARECI14

To see a calendar of Argentine economic indicators please click on ECONAR or type in ECONAR on a quote page and press enter.

For separate pages detailing Argentine analysts' economic forecasts, click on:ARECI05 ARECI06 ARECI07 ARECI08 (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Juliana Castilla; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)