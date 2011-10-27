* Firms ordered to trade dollars on the local market
* Oil firms had to repatriate 30 pct before; mining, none
* Gov't also tell insurance companies to bring back cash
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 Argentina has ordered oil,
gas and mining companies to cash in all their export revenue on
the local foreign-exchange market, moving strongly to protect
dwindling central bank reserves as capital flight surges.
The surprise rule change on Wednesday puts the industries
on equal footing with powerful grains exporters and could cool
investment at a time when Argentina's trade surplus is
shrinking and its energy supplies are overstretched.
President Cristina Fernandez took the measure just days
after winning a landslide re-election victory, making good on
her vow to "deepen the model," which includes heavy state
intervention in the economy. [ID:nN1E79N08K]
Also on Wednesday, the government decreed that Argentine
insurance companies with investments totaling $1.6 billion held
outside the country had 50 days to bring them back, according
to local newspaper Cronista. (www.cronista.com/)
Capital flight has forced the central bank to sell billions
of dollars on the currency market since August to stem the
peso's ARS=RASL losses. But the strategy was seen as
untenable as concerns grow over global and local economic
conditions and some sort of measure was expected.
Some of the biggest energy firms operating in Argentina
include Repsol's YPF (YPFD.BA) and Pan American Energy,
part-owned by China's CNOOC (0883.HK) and Argentina's
Bulgheroni family. In the mining sector, foreign heavyweights
include Xstrata XTA.L and Barrick Gold (ABX.TO).
Until now, energy companies were obligated to repatriate 30
percent of their export revenue in dollars, while miners faced
no such requirement.
Mining sector sources said the measure will increase
company costs because they will be forced to trade their
dollars into pesos in Argentina and then repurchase the
greenbacks to make payments abroad. This will also be taxed.
Many companies have their export income committed for use
to pay debts abroad, meaning they could run into problems if
limits on dollar purchases in Argentina disrupt these flows.
"The measure affects (company) rights, it affects the
sector's stability. We're analyzing whether there is room for
improvement in the actual implementation, but it's too early to
say," a mining company executive said on condition of
anonymity.
Nomura investment bank said the measure, decreed in the
government's official gazette, was "bad news."
"The message that the authorities are sending at this
critical juncture is not auspicious. Faced with strong
portfolio dollarization, we think they seem to be communicating
that more controls are coming," the bank said in a research
note, adding the measure should boost dollar flows into the
spot market by a maximum of $800 million per month.
Argentina's center-left government plans to continue
tapping billions of dollars in foreign reserves to pay debt in
2012, although the "excess" reserves available for this use are
disappearing, due partly to inflation of about 25 percent.
In recent days, tax inspectors have tightened controls on
dollar purchases at foreign-exchange houses and banks to dampen
demand by small and institutional investors. Analysts expect
the government to allow the peso to depreciate faster
post-election to restore competitiveness to local industry.
In afternoon trade on Wednesday, the peso was steady on
both the formal interbank market and the informal market
dominated by foreign exchange houses ARSB=.
"Obviously the measure will force an increase in dollar
inflows, but it creates uncertainty and doesn't solve the
underlying issues," a currency trader said.
'LOGICAL'
Argentina's crude and natural gas exports have shrunk due
to booming domestic demand and low private investment,
exacerbated by the government's price controls and largely
frozen rates on natural gas and power.
Energy shortages during the winter have slowed industrial
production growth and spurred costly fuel imports, which are
eating into the trade surplus.
Argentina holds more natural gas trapped in shale rock than
all of Europe does -- a bounty that could transform the outlook
for Western Hemisphere supply, according to the U.S. Department
of Energy. (DOE report: link.reuters.com/byd98r )
But hefty private investment would be needed to exploit
this.
Meanwhile, Argentina's mining industry is growing but it is
still tiny compared to regional powerhouses Chile or Peru.
Fuel and energy exports totaled $4.55 billion from January
through September, while copper sales abroad fetched $1.29
billion and gold exports were $1.69 billion. This compares with
an estimated $27 billion for agricultural exports.
A source in the energy industry called the government move
"logical and unobjectionable," adding the two sectors had been
exempted from a norm that applied to every other industry.
A mining company official said that while companies had
expected a tax increase at some point, "it's still surprising
how quickly (this happened) and how we weren't advised
beforehand."
