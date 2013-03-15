BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina's gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier and rose 1.3 percent versus the third quarter, the government said on Friday.
GDP expanded by 1.9 percent in 2012, the INDEC statistics agency said. Latin America's No. 3 economy slowed sharply last year after a long boom.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes