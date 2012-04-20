UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
BUENOS AIRES, April 20 Argentina's economic activity rose 5.2 percent in February year-on-year and climbed 0.3 percent from January, the government said on Friday.
The EMAE economic activity index - a close proxy for gross domestic product - fell slightly short of market expectations for 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Helen Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)