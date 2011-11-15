WHAT: Argentine economic activity in September AREAI=ECI

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: +7.5 percent year-on-year, according to the median forecast given by seven local analysts. Their estimates ranged from +6.1 percent to +8.6 percent

FACTORS TO WATCH: Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the region's fastest rates, boosted by government-stimulated consumer demand, lucrative grains exports and solid industrial output led by car sales to Brazil.

Analysts predict September's pace of growth will slow slightly from August's 7.6 percent expansion.

In September, "factory output slowed despite a solid construction sector," said Maria Luz Vazquez, an analyst at Estudio Bein & Associates consulting group.

Global financial woes and cooling of the Brazilian economy are expected to rein in Argentine growth in coming months.

Some analysts say the economy could face further strain due to tough new government controls on dollar purchases, widely seen as a bid to stem capital flight. For details see [ID:nN1E7A00NA].

"Withdrawals and capital flight can be seen as people's decision to save and stop consumption and investment," said Aldo Abram, an analyst with consultancy Libertad y Progreso.

"As (capital flight) rises, there will be a slowdown in internal demand and an easing in economic activity," he said.

The EMAE economic activity index -- a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly -- inched up 0.6 percent in August versus July.

Economic growth is seen reaching 8.3 percent this year and at least 5 percent in 2012, according to Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Feletti. [ID:nS1E78E070]

High global commodities prices are helping stoke growth in Argentina, the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 global corn supplier after the United States.

Increased state spending and demand for Argentine cars, especially from key trade partner Brazil, are also buoying activity.

But economists warn investment is being deterred by deep-rooted inflation, which they estimate at roughly 25 percent a year. Wage and pension hikes along with welfare benefits for the poor have helped offset the impact of rising prices.

MARKET IMPACT: Investors are on the lookout for signs of a significant slowdown.

Strong appetite for growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP warrants ARTVPE3=RBB ARTVPY3=RRBB has eased due to a worsening global economy and government controls to tame capital flight ordered soon after President Cristina Fernandez won a landslide reelection on Oct. 23. [ID:nARVOTE]

Argentina must make an annual payout on the warrants when economic growth tops a certain threshold.

Solid growth also lifts tax revenue, allowing the center-left administration to keep public spending high.

Many independent analysts question government figures, saying the INDEC statistics agency drastically downplays inflation and, to a lesser extent, exaggerates economic growth and industrial output for political gain.

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/