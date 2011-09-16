* Second-quarter GDP up 2.5 pct vs first quarter

* Private consumption rose 11.5 percent yr/yr in Q2

* Boom continues due to internal demand, grains exports (Adds details, analyst quote)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Argentina's economic growth eased slightly in the second quarter, but a lengthy boom continues to steam ahead, government data showed on Friday.

The South American country's gross domestic product ARGDP=ECI jumped 9.1 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and rose 2.5 percent compared with the first quarter.

This compares with a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase in the first quarter and an upwardly revised 3.1 percent rise in GDP in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of last year ARECI12.

Private consumption surged 11.5 percent from April to June compared with the same period last year, the INDEC national statistics agency said.

The boom in Latin America's No. 3 economy continues on the back of government-stimulated consumer demand, grain exports and solid industrial output.

Yet private analysts say official GDP figures are overly rosy because the government grossly downplays the inflation rate.

"Given the longstanding challenges surrounding inflation measurement, we suspect that growth may be somewhat overestimated," Morgan Stanley said this week. "Our measurements suggest that the economy expanded at a more modest 5.9 percent year-on-year during the second quarter."

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez and her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, have used loose fiscal and monetary policies to fan high economic growth and job creation at the cost of surging consumer prices.

The country's trade surplus has been narrowing as imports soar due to the peso's appreciation in real terms as well as robust domestic demand. Many analysts forecast a smaller primary budget surplus -- another pillar of the government's model.

Argentina's GDP expanded 9.5 percent in the first half of the year compared with same period of 2010, INDEC said. Fixed domestic investment rose 23.8 pct in the second-quarter year-on-year.

Growth is seen reaching 8.3 percent this year and at least 5 percent in 2012, Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Feletti told Reuters in an interview this week. For details, see [ID:nS1E78E070]

Some industrial sectors are operating close to capacity and analysts say more investment will be needed to keep up output growth in the medium term, though growth is expected to remain strong.

"Although industrial capacity is reaching levels nearing 80 percent there's still room for GDP to expand in the short term," said Gustavo Cerezo, an analyst for Delphos Investment, adding that the economy should grow 8 percent this year and a more moderate 4 percent in 2012.

Argentina's economy expanded 9.2 percent in 2010 ARGDPA=ECI, one of the region's fastest rates of growth.