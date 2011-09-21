WHAT: Argentine economic activity in July AREAI=ECI

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: +7.6 pct year-on-year, according to the median forecast. Ten analysts participated in the survey with forecasts ranging from +7.2 pct to +9.0 pct.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the region's fastest rates on government-stimulated consumer demand, booming grain exports and industrial output.

Analysts expect July's pace of growth to remain strong although it should slow from June's 8.2 percent year-on-year expansion.

July's "economic activity grew for the same reasons we have seen before: industrial factors, like a solid automotive sector, and stimulus to consumption," said Jose Luis Espert, an economist at consulting firm Espert & Associates.

He said even though Brazil's economy shows signs of cooling, demand from that regional powerhouse continues to fuel Argentina's expansion.

The EMAE economic activity index -- a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly -- registered month-on-month growth of 0.4 percent in June ARECI14.

Economic growth is seen reaching 8.3 percent this year and at least 5 percent in 2012, Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Feletti told Reuters last week. For more see [ID:nS1E78E070].

High global commodities prices are helping stoke growth in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.

Increased state spending before October's presidential election and demand for Argentine cars, especially from Brazil, are also buoying activity.

Although growth is seen remaining strong, private analysts say investment is being deterred by high annual inflation, which they estimate at more than 20 percent per year.

Salary and pension increases along with welfare benefits for the poor have helped offset the impact of rising prices, but inflation could also affect consumer spending.

MARKET IMPACT: Investors will watch to see if the boom starts slowing significantly, despite heavy fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Interest in growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP warrants ARTVPE3=RRBBARTVPY3=RRBB continues to be strong and got an extra lift after President Cristina Fernandez trounced the opposition in a primary election, since investors think she will keep fanning domestic demand. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

The government must make an annual payout on the warrants when economic growth tops a certain threshold.

Strong economic growth also lifts tax revenue, allowing the government to keep public spending high.

Many independent analysts question government data, saying the INDEC statistics agency drastically downplays inflation and, to a lesser extent, exaggerates industrial output and economic growth for political gain.

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/