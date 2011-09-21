WHAT: Argentine economic activity in July AREAI=ECI
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: +7.6 pct year-on-year, according to the
median forecast. Ten analysts participated in the survey with
forecasts ranging from +7.2 pct to +9.0 pct.
FACTORS TO WATCH: Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing
at one of the region's fastest rates on government-stimulated
consumer demand, booming grain exports and industrial output.
Analysts expect July's pace of growth to remain strong
although it should slow from June's 8.2 percent year-on-year
expansion.
July's "economic activity grew for the same reasons we have
seen before: industrial factors, like a solid automotive
sector, and stimulus to consumption," said Jose Luis Espert, an
economist at consulting firm Espert & Associates.
He said even though Brazil's economy shows signs of
cooling, demand from that regional powerhouse continues to fuel
Argentina's expansion.
The EMAE economic activity index -- a close proxy for gross
domestic product, which is reported quarterly -- registered
month-on-month growth of 0.4 percent in June ARECI14.
Economic growth is seen reaching 8.3 percent this year and
at least 5 percent in 2012, Deputy Economy Minister Roberto
Feletti told Reuters last week. For more see [ID:nS1E78E070].
High global commodities prices are helping stoke growth in
Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal
and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.
Increased state spending before October's presidential
election and demand for Argentine cars, especially from Brazil,
are also buoying activity.
Although growth is seen remaining strong, private analysts
say investment is being deterred by high annual inflation,
which they estimate at more than 20 percent per year.
Salary and pension increases along with welfare benefits
for the poor have helped offset the impact of rising prices,
but inflation could also affect consumer spending.
MARKET IMPACT: Investors will watch to see if the boom
starts slowing significantly, despite heavy fiscal and monetary
stimulus.
Interest in growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP
warrants ARTVPE3=RRBBARTVPY3=RRBB continues to be strong
and got an extra lift after President Cristina Fernandez
trounced the opposition in a primary election, since investors
think she will keep fanning domestic demand. [ID:nN1E77E00L]
The government must make an annual payout on the warrants
when economic growth tops a certain threshold.
Strong economic growth also lifts tax revenue, allowing the
government to keep public spending high.
Many independent analysts question government data, saying
the INDEC statistics agency drastically downplays inflation
and, to a lesser extent, exaggerates industrial output and
economic growth for political gain.
