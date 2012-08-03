BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty
BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentina's July tax revenue rose 28.2 percent from a year earlier to a record 61.32 billion pesos ($13.37 billion), Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said in a televised speech on Thursday.
Fernandez also said the country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.32 billion. The surplus in the first six months of this year totaled $7.34 billion, according to government data released last month. ($1 = 4.5875 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Hilary Burke and Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
* Contour Asset Management LLC reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Zynga Inc as of Feb 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOwUTr) Further company coverage:
(Recasts with equity drop, Fed speaker, adds quotes, updates prices) * Weaker stocks boost demand for bonds * March Fed hike odds drop after Dudley comments By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday as weaker stock markets and a falling U.S. dollar increased demand for safe haven bonds, and after comments from a senior Federal Reserve official late on Wednesday were viewed as relatively dovish. U.S. stock markets were weighed d