BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Argentinas economic activity increased by 5.1 percent in July compared with same month last year, the government said on Friday, a hair shy of market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 5.2 rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that July economic activity contracted 1.2 percent compared with June.