BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's economic activity grew 4.7 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the government said on Friday, a result that exceeded market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.9 rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that September economic activity was flat compared with August.