BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's economic activity grew 4.7 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the government said on Friday, a result that exceeded market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.9 rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.
The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that September economic activity was flat compared with August.
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.