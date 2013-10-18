BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 Argentine economic activity grew 4.0 percent in August compared with the same month last year, the government said on Friday, a result that blew past market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.1 rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that August economic activity rose 0.4 percent compared with July.