BUENOS AIRES, April 22 Argentinas economy grew 1.3 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Tuesday, a result that outpaced market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.8 percent for Februarys EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The government also revised January economic activity to positive 1.4 percent from a previously reported expansion of 1.2 percent. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)