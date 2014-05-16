BRIEF-Patrick Industries completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics
* Patrick Industries Inc completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics Inc and announces expansion of existing credit facility
BUENOS AIRES May 16 Argentina's economic activity index unexpectedly slid in March on the year, falling 0.9 percent, the INDEC statistics agency said on Friday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for growth of 0.4 percent.
The monthly EMAE economic activity index is a close proxy for gross domestic product. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)
* Patrick Industries Inc completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics Inc and announces expansion of existing credit facility
LONDON, March 20 Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal notification of the United Kingdom's intention to leave the European Union, on March 29, a spokesman for the British leader said on Monday.
TEL AVIV, March 20 U.S.-Israeli Reduxio Systems, a provider of storage and data management technology, said on Monday it has secured $22.5 million of funding in an investment round expected to total up to $32 million.