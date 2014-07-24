BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's economic
activity index fell 0.2 percent in May compared with the same
month a year ago, the INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday,
in a sign Latin America's No. 3 economy is continuing to grapple
with recession.
The data marked the third consecutive fall in the monthly
EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross
domestic product. The INDEC revised its April year-on-year
figure down to a fall of 0.7 percent from an originally-reported
slide of 0.5 percent.
A decline in industrial output and weakness in consumption
is hurting the economy, which risks tumbling into a debt default
next week if it fails to reach a deal with holdout investors
suing the country for full repayment of their bonds.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been
for a fall of 1.2 percent. Activity rose 0.5 percent on the
month, INDEC said.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)