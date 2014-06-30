BUENOS AIRES, June 30 Argentina's economic activity index fell 0.5 percent in April compared with the same month last year, government data showed on Monday, suggesting Latin America's No. 3 economy remains in the throes of recession.

The data marked the second consecutive fall in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

Data released last week showed Argentina's economy slid into recession in the first three months of the year, marking two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The reading on Monday came in above a median forecast in a Reuters poll of eight economists for activity to have declined 1 percent. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)