UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields soar on worries about IMF role in bailout
* Analysts cite concerns about IMF role in bailout (Updates with details)
LIMA, July 21 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 45.1 billion pesos ($3 billion) in June, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, more than doubling from a deficit of 22 billion pesos in the same month a year earlier.
The fiscal deficit in the first half of 2016 was 121 billion pesos, up 365 percent from the same period a year ago, the ministry said. Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri.
($1 = 15 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting By Walter Bianchi, Writing by Mitra Taj; editing by Diane Craft)
* Analysts cite concerns about IMF role in bailout (Updates with details)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rebounded in December following a drop a month earlier, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly, data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday, evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes next.