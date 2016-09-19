BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Argentina will not need to issue more than $10 billion to $15 billion in international debt next year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said at an event in New York on Monday.
In April, President Mauricio Macri ended a decade-long legal battle with mostly U.S. creditors who refused to accept payment terms from a 2002 default in Argentina, enabling the country to issue international bonds again. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.