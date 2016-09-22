BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Argentina said on Thursday the economy shrank 2.1 percent in the second quarter versus the first quarter of 2016, as the economy remained mired in recession during the first year of President Mauricio Macri's administration.
The economy shrank 3.4 percent when compared with the same period in 2015. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.