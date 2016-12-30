BUENOS AIRES Dec 30 Incoming Argentina Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Friday he would look to lower public spending to lower Argentina's expected budget deficit for 2017, currently seen at 4.2 percent of GDP.

Dujovne said his main objective would be to continue with center-right President Mauricio Macri's economic policies. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)