BUENOS AIRES, June 29 Argentina's industrial production rose 2.7 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, snapping a streak of 15 straight months of shrinking output.

That compared with median expectations in a Reuters poll of seven analysts for a 3.5 percent increase. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)