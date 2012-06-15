* April's economic activity falls 1.3 percent from March

* Year-on-year growth of 0.6 percent misses market view

* First quarter GDP expands by 5.2 percent on-year (Adds monthly economic activity, background)

BUENOS AIRES, June 15 Argentina's economy ground to a virtual standstill in April, right on the heels of a first quarter in which growth in Latin America's third-biggest economy cooled off, official statistics showed on Friday.

After nine years of booming at China-like rates, Argentina's economy is now being hurt by slower growth in the industrial sector and weaker demand for its key car exports from neighboring Brazil.

The EMAE economic activity index - a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly - grew 0.6 percent in April from the year-earlier month, but fell 1.3 percent versus March.

The year-on-year figure marked a dramatic slowdown from March's revised 4.1 percent year-on-year rate and fell far short of market expectations for 3.0 percent growth, the INDEC statistics agency said. In April 2011, the economy grew 8.8 percent year-on-year.

For the first quarter, Argentina's gross domestic product grew by 5.2 percent from the same period a year earlier and expanded 0.9 percent compared with the fourth quarter.

The government tweaked its data for the fourth-quarter and revised down the growth figure compared with the third quarter to 0.5 percent from the 0.8 percent previously reported.

First-quarter private consumption grew 7.0 percent year-on-year, INDEC said.

(Reporting by Helen Popper and Hugh Bronstein)