BUENOS AIRES May 16 Argentina's economic
activity index unexpectedly slid in March by 0.9 percent on the
year, data from the INDEC statistics agency showed on Friday,
adding to signs of a slowdown in Latin America's third-largest
economy.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been
for growth of 0.4 percent after rises of 1.3 percent in the two
previous months. The monthly EMAE economic activity index
is a close proxy for gross domestic product.
Sluggish private consumption in the face of rampant
inflation, higher interest rates and a reduction in energy
subsidies are stunting economic momentum, economists say.
Lower demand at home and in Brazil is in turn contributing
to a crisis in the key auto sector, where thousands of factory
workers are facing shorter working hours. Car production slid
21.6 percent in April on the year, data showed last week.
