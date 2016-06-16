By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 16
BUENOS AIRES, June 16 The economic recovery
promised by Argentine President Mauricio Macri for the second
half of this year looks so unlikely it has become the butt of
jokes on Twitter.
But at the Bokitas soup kitchen in Buenos Aires, poor
families squeezed between high inflation and a stagnant jobs
market aren't laughing.
Twice as many people line up for a free hot meal every day
at the city-funded cafeteria compared with seven months ago when
Macri was sworn in, promising that budget cuts in the first
half would help tame consumer prices and spark growth in the
second.
"Macri said the first few months would be critical and then
things would start to improve. But there are people who need to
eat. They can't wait a year," said Lorena Diaz, who manages
Bokitas in the working class neighborhood of La Boca.
Diaz serves 500 people per day, up from 250 six months ago,
a trend seen in other free cafeterias throughout the country.
Indicators like industrial output are so bad that forecasts
of a timely rebound have become the subject of black humor,
under the hashtag #SegundoSemestre, Spanish for "second
half".
One Tweet says "Waiting for the second half", accompanied by
a picture of poor children playing on a dirt street.
Another shows a man diving into an empty swimming pool and a
third shows Darth Vader, saying, "Luke, I am your second half."
Economist Hernan Hirsch calculates that families have lost
12 percent of their purchasing power since December. He expects
a 2.0 percent economic contraction this year and 1.0-2.0 percent
growth in 2017, forecasts broadly in line with those of other
private economists and the International Monetary Fund.
The government's statistics arm has not put out any economic
growth forecasts.
"Expectations of a recovery have been postponed and
reduced," Hirsch told Reuters. Business groups like the
Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) say they agree.
Macri started his term with a flurry of free-market reforms.
He lifted currency controls, weakening the peso by 30
percent, fired thousands of government workers, cut energy
subsidies, lowered import barriers and freed grains exports
after years of tight curbs.
The Indec statistics agency is being revamped after years of
accusations it cooked the numbers under previous President
Cristina Fernandez to make the economy look better than it was.
On Wednesday Indec reported May inflation of 4.2 percent.
"I've felt it since the start of the year. Wages and
pensions can't keep up with prices," said Juan Rojas, a
63-year-old disabled worker living on a pension.
"Basics like milk and bread have gone up like crazy," said
Rojas, a regular at Bokitas, located near the Boca Juniors
soccer stadium where Diego Maradona once played.
Wednesday's was the first official inflation data to be
published by Macri's administration. Gross domestic product
figures are expected to start being published late this month.
Headwinds from Argentina's recession-racked northern
neighbor Brazil are not helping. The region's biggest economy
has been paralyzed by corruption scandals and political turmoil
after the suspension of President Dilma Rousseff from power.
Macri early in his term settled a decade-old lawsuit with
bond-holders, which allowed Argentina to emerge from default.
His inflation-fighting plan involves issuing debt rather
than printing money as Fernandez did to finance a fiscal deficit
that ended last year at 5.8 percent of gross domestic product.
So far none of this has helped the poorest of the poor.
"Prices aren't going up month by month," said Nimia Duarte,
an unemployed single mother living in a dirt-floor shack in the
Buenos Aires suburb of Villa Fiorito. "They're going up day by
day."
