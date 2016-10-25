BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Argentina's central bank
kept its reference rate unchanged at 26.75 percent for the fifth
straight week on Tuesday as it said recent indicators suggested
inflation was falling in line with its expectations.
A central bank poll of economists this month showed
expectations for inflation of 39.6 percent in 2016 and 20
percent in 2017. The bank's inflation target for next year is 12
percent to 17 percent, while the government sees it at 17
percent.
The central bank said in a statement that key indicators it
monitors "show an evolution of prices during the month of
October in line with the path of disinflation foreseen by the
monetary authority."
Consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in September, up from 0.2
percent in August but lower than earlier months this year
largely because the Supreme Court ordered the government to
suspend subsidy cuts that had lifted home heating gas prices.
The central bank expects monthly inflation rates of 1.5
percent or less during the final quarter of this year.
Also on Tuesday, government data showed that Argentina's
economy shrank 2.6 percent in August from the same month a year
earlier, the fifth straight month of year-on-year declines, in a
sign recession continues.
Economic activity has now fallen 2.3 percent cumulatively
this year when compared with the first eight months of last
year. But the 2.6 percent year-on-year decline was smaller than
the 6 percent drop registered last month, and activity rose 0.2
percent in August over July, marking the first time since March
that the economy grew with respect to the previous month.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)