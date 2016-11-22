Nov 22 Argentina's central bank on Tuesday cut
its benchmark interest rate to 25.25 percent, lowering it by 50
basis points for the third straight week and said once again it
was confident inflation would decline in line with its
expectations.
After keeping rates unchanged for six straight weeks, the
monetary authority has now dropped rates by 150 basis points
total in the past three weeks, citing reduced inflation
expectations.
Government data earlier this month showed inflation reached
2.4 percent in October, above the central bank's target for
average monthly inflation of 1.5 percent in the final three
months of this year.
The high inflation rate in October was largely the result of
the elimination of subsidies for natural gas, which sent home
heating bills soaring. The subsidy cuts are a key element of
President Mauricio Macri's deficit reduction plan.
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank said it had held
rates steady between late September and early November to
"prevent the increase in inflation in October, associated with
the changes in tariffs, from impacting inflation subsequently."
But it said the indicators and estimates it monitors
suggested that in November, prices were in line with its goal
for 1.5 percent average monthly inflation for the fourth quarter
of 2016.
Economists expect full-year 2016 inflation to hit 39.4
percent before slowing to 19.7 percent in 2017. The central
bank's inflation target range for next year is 12 percent to 17
percent, while the government sees it at 17 percent.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Andrew Hay)