BRIEF-Synagile Corp says raises $4.7 mln in equity financing
* Synagile Corp says it has raised $4.7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.7 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j96TBB)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 63 billion pesos ($4.08 billion at the current exchange rate) in October, up from 38.9 billion pesos in September, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.4210 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Synagile Corp says it has raised $4.7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.7 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j96TBB)
Jan 26 Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp :
TORONTO, Jan 26 Real Matters, a Canadian provider of real estate industry services, is looking to raise about C$150 million in an initial public offering that could come as early as next month, sources familiar with the process said.